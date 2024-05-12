Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The company’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $96,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,539.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,334 shares of company stock worth $26,511,351. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

