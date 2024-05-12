Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$132.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$132.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMO

Insider Activity

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$128.16 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$133.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$123.24. The firm has a market cap of C$92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.