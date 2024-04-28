Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

AUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AUB stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 18.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

