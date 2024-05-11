Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.