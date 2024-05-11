Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Assertio Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.42 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. On average, analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

About Assertio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,045,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Assertio by 22,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,450 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 489.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,225,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,436 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 3rd quarter worth $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

