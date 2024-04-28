Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

FLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

