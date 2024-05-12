First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Lowered to $25.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock worth $170,038,222. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,030,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 433.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 668,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $8,940,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 321,375 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 302,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.