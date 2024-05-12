Argus Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $245.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.50.

NYSE:AVY opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $228.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,502 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

