JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.30.

JELD stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,634,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,634,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,460. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $9,783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after acquiring an additional 344,435 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 179,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

