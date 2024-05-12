Citigroup Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $316.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $309.31.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $273.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.00. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

