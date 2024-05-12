Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $314.03 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.