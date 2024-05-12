Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. KGH Ltd grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $5,643,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 530,090 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $3,167,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

