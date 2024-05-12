Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $16.87

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 0.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

