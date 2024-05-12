Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $212.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $122.96 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,095.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

