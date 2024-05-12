Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $212.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance
NYSE AGM opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $122.96 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,095.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Agricultural Mortgage
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.