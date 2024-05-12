Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $212.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $122.96 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,095.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

