Sensata Technologies (ST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.82-0.88 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ST stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -959.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

