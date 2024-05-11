Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Cornerstone FS Stock Performance
LON:CSFS opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48. Cornerstone FS has a twelve month low of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.71.
About Cornerstone FS
