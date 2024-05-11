J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JDW. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.62) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 763.50 ($9.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 749.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 759.14. The stock has a market cap of £943.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,385.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 587 ($7.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 862.50 ($10.84).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

