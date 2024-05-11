J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JDW. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.62) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
