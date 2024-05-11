Royal Bank of Canada Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Target Price to C$25.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTE. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

WTE opened at C$23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.88. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$22.73 and a twelve month high of C$33.72.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of C$88.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.6696203 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

