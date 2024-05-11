Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,800 ($85.43) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($85.43) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($77.26) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.58) to GBX 5,100 ($64.07) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,895.63 ($61.50).

AHT opened at GBX 5,926 ($74.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,015.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,579.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,267.60. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,437 ($55.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,144 ($77.19).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

