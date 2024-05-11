StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.5 %

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Shares of X opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after acquiring an additional 447,186 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its position in United States Steel by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,795,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,952,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

