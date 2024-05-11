JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.79) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

LON EZJ opened at GBX 525 ($6.60) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 591.07 ($7.43). The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 543.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 506.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s payout ratio is 1,162.79%.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

