JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.79) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on easyJet
easyJet Stock Performance
easyJet Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s payout ratio is 1,162.79%.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.