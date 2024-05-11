Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

EDR opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,383 shares of company stock worth $4,496,219. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

