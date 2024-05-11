Investors Buy Large Volume of GameStop Call Options (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 119,750 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 77,690 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 304,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in GameStop by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 873.94 and a beta of -0.25. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

