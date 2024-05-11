Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,000 ($75.38) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($83.29) to GBX 6,610 ($83.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($96.73) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.63) to GBX 5,900 ($74.12) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.38) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,301.25 ($79.16).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,605 ($70.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,910 ($74.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,178.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,354.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 203.77 ($2.56) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,945.01%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($65.53), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($258,113.37). Insiders own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

