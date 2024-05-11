Barclays Lowers Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 1,030

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,060 ($13.32) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.30) to GBX 710 ($8.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.43) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 840 ($10.55).

PNN stock opened at GBX 713.50 ($8.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,891.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 870 ($10.93). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 667.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 700.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a GBX 14.04 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73,333.33%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

