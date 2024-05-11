Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $438.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $109.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.