Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $438.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $109.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

