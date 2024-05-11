KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.65.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 146,501 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,920,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

