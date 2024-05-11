InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

InfuSystem stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 million, a PE ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 1.30. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 107,001 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

