Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 16.98%.
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
