Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $193.80

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get SAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.06.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.