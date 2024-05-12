Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Target Price at $74.46

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 29,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,618,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

