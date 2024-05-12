Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Laird Superfood’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised Laird Superfood from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Laird Superfood Stock Performance

LSF stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Laird Superfood has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.48.

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Laird Superfood

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,569.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $153,381 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

