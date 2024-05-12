Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $137.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RY opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.