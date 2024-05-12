Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $137.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

