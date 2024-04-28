Gibson Energy (GEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.39.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.46.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

