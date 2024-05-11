Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Down 8.3 %

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,998,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $878.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.