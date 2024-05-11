Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $32.38 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,210,512,000 after buying an additional 103,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after buying an additional 131,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.58. 1,307,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

