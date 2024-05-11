Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $97,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,598. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.99. 1,933,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,587. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 41.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

