Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.14.

Get Jamf alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Price Performance

NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 477,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,276 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.