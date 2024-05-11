Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 56,811 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,526.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.5 %

FDP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 166,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $78,455.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,945 shares in the company, valued at $729,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $258,509. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

