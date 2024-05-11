Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.92. 37,652,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,004,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

