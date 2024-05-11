Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ERAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Erasca from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.83.

Erasca Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 867,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,184. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Erasca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $320.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Erasca in the first quarter worth $3,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 545,765 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Erasca by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

