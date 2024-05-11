Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,296,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $63,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $46.54. 2,222,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

