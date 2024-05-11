Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 8,089 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,615,000 after buying an additional 197,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after acquiring an additional 435,377 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,526,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after buying an additional 75,440 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 885,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,003. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

View Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.