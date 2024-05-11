Mizuho Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $59.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock remained flat at $58.17 during trading on Thursday. 2,178,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Nutrien by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $3,433,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

