Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $25.67 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.40. 1,299,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,729. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

