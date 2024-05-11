Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,731 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $8,866,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $2,454,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its stake in GoodRx by 45.1% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,401,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 435,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after buying an additional 177,961 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,643. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

