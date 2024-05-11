Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,599,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 245,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 224,332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $110.58. 1,168,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $110.92.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

