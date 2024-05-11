Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 65,248 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 340,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,382,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after buying an additional 162,567 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.3 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 8,742,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.