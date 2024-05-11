Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of AON worth $44,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE AON traded up $5.52 on Friday, reaching $293.10. 2,288,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,365. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.61. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

