Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 12,200 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,671,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,594,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.